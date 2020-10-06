Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 39,226,394 Shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) by 98.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 602,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 39,226,394 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 7.19% of Nabors Industries worth $22,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Nabors Industries by 493.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,709,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421,129 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 53.2% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,563,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,296 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 241.2% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,235,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 873,020 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nabors Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nabors Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.07% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries stock opened at $24.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.50. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $167.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $209.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 3.33.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($14.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($26.40) by $11.95. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 33.84% and a negative return on equity of 21.14%. The firm had revenue of $535.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -78.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on NBR shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nabors Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of Nabors Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nabors Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Nabors Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.96.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

