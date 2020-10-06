Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 41,258 Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp (NYSE:DQ)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp (NYSE:DQ) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 41,258 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.05% of Daqo New Energy worth $21,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Daqo New Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Daqo New Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Daqo New Energy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Daqo New Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

DQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Daqo New Energy from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.67.

NYSE:DQ opened at $168.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.10 and a beta of 0.88. Daqo New Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $35.73 and a 1-year high of $168.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $133.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.70 million. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 10.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Daqo New Energy Corp will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon and wafers in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Polysilicon and Wafers. The company offers polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers who further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

