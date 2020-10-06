Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 4,249,904 Shares of Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) by 59.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,891,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,249,904 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Enel Américas worth $21,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENIA. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Enel Américas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Enel Américas by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 13,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Enel Américas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Enel Américas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Enel Américas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. 7.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of analysts have commented on ENIA shares. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Enel Américas from $10.00 to $9.20 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet raised Enel Américas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Enel Américas from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.
Shares of NYSE ENIA opened at $6.45 on Tuesday. Enel Américas S.A. has a twelve month low of $5.22 and a twelve month high of $11.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.39. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.07.
Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.11). Enel Américas had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter.
About Enel Américas
Enel AmÃ©ricas SA, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity utility company in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2019, it had 11,267 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 24.7 million distribution customers.
