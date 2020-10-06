Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 53,756 Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,090,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 53,756 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 4.92% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals worth $23,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPRX. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 275.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,328,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after acquiring an additional 974,809 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 38.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,421,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,568,000 after acquiring an additional 392,281 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,469,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 114.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 559,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 298,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $783,000. Institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Patrick J. Mcenany bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.97 per share, with a total value of $44,550.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,787,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,219,448.21. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CPRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.67.

CPRX opened at $3.21 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.11. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $5.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.12 million, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.51.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 44.37%. The firm had revenue of $29.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.97 million. Equities analysts forecast that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome in the United States.

