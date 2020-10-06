Vanguard Group Inc. Trims Holdings in At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,730,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 98,822 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 5.81% of At Home Group worth $24,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of At Home Group in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in At Home Group by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 6,760 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in At Home Group by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 7,201 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of At Home Group by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 35,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 8,672 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of At Home Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Get At Home Group alerts:

NYSE HOME opened at $18.06 on Tuesday. At Home Group Inc has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $23.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.31.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. At Home Group had a negative net margin of 35.75% and a positive return on equity of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $515.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that At Home Group Inc will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded At Home Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on At Home Group from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BofA Securities upgraded At Home Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $16.50 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised At Home Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of At Home Group in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

In related news, Director Joanne C. Crevoiserat acquired 13,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.05 per share, with a total value of $190,040.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lewis L. Bird III acquired 3,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.31 per share, with a total value of $49,755.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,985.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 27,003 shares of company stock valued at $385,796 and sold 283,332 shares valued at $6,136,912. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

At Home Group Profile

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

Recommended Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for At Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for At Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.