Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Bought by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 989 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises 1.7% of First PREMIER Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $3,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VHT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at about $48,725,000. Cabana LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,839,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,941,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,206,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,558,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,884,000 after buying an additional 226,963 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $206.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $202.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.53. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $138.11 and a 52 week high of $210.16.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

