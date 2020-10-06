Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 1.5% of First PREMIER Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 42,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after buying an additional 4,231 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 18.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 117,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,211,000 after purchasing an additional 18,670 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $589,000. Finally, City Holding Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 19,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $82.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.19. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $55.58 and a 1 year high of $99.72.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

