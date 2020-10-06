Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,238 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 5.3% of First PREMIER Bank’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $11,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,767,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,779 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,705,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,783 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,329,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,279,000 after acquiring an additional 107,248 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,012,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,645,000 after acquiring an additional 49,253 shares during the period. Finally, Nippon Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 100.4% during the second quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,874,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,525 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI opened at $173.46 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $109.49 and a 12-month high of $181.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $171.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.50.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

