Vapotherm Inc (NYSE:VAPO) Shares Acquired by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vapotherm Inc (NYSE:VAPO) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.10% of Vapotherm worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VAPO. ThornTree Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Vapotherm in the 1st quarter worth $8,460,000. Parian Global Management LP lifted its holdings in Vapotherm by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parian Global Management LP now owns 1,694,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,452,000 after buying an additional 333,884 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vapotherm by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 764,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,334,000 after buying an additional 290,897 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Vapotherm by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 595,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,422,000 after buying an additional 290,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vapotherm in the 2nd quarter worth $10,002,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Vapotherm news, insider Thomas W. Smith acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.43 per share, with a total value of $1,471,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marina Hahn sold 612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $30,171.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,322.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 105,012 shares of company stock valued at $3,080,553 and have sold 68,282 shares valued at $2,738,556. 27.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Vapotherm stock opened at $28.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $734.12 million, a PE ratio of -12.70 and a beta of -1.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a current ratio of 6.87. Vapotherm Inc has a 1 year low of $6.86 and a 1 year high of $54.42.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.02. Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 60.31% and a negative return on equity of 62.96%. The business had revenue of $35.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.45 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 193.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Vapotherm Inc will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

VAPO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Vapotherm from $34.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Vapotherm in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

