Vecima Networks Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (TSE:VCM)

Vecima Networks Inc (TSE:VCM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 8th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th.

TSE VCM opened at C$12.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The firm has a market cap of $282.57 million and a PE ratio of 157.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.46 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.76. Vecima Networks has a 52 week low of C$7.51 and a 52 week high of C$13.46.

Separately, Pi Financial set a C$17.25 price objective on shares of Vecima Networks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday.

About Vecima Networks

Vecima Networks Inc provides technology solutions that empower network service providers to connect people and enterprises to information and entertainment worldwide. Its products for the cable industry allow service providers a last mile solution for video and broadband access in business services market segment.

