Velas (VLX) Price Up 22.6% Over Last Week

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Velas has a total market capitalization of $72.36 million and $3.96 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded up 22.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Velas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0513 or 0.00000478 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001340 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003881 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded down 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000740 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000166 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001005 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,096,815,748 coins and its circulating supply is 1,411,632,215 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com.

Buying and Selling Velas

Velas can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

