Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) PT Raised to $2.00

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) had its price target upped by equities researchers at UBS Group from $1.85 to $2.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.91% from the stock’s previous close.

VNTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Venator Materials from $1.40 to $1.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Venator Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $2.35 price objective on shares of Venator Materials in a report on Thursday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.46.

VNTR opened at $2.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.77. Venator Materials has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $4.31. The company has a market capitalization of $219.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Venator Materials had a positive return on equity of 0.99% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $456.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.53 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Venator Materials will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNTR. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Venator Materials by 7.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 120,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 8,816 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Venator Materials by 22.4% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 165,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 30,174 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Venator Materials by 19.2% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 64,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 10,303 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Venator Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Venator Materials by 195.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 90,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.65% of the company’s stock.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

