VENS 2/CNV (LON:VNC) Stock Price Down 0.8%

VENS 2/CNV (LON:VNC) shares traded down 0.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 119 ($1.55) and last traded at GBX 121 ($1.58). 10,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 122 ($1.59).

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 122.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 120.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17.

Recommended Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for VENS 2/CNV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VENS 2/CNV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.