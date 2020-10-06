VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Analysts at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $1.90 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 50.79% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of VEON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. VTB Capital raised shares of VEON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.80 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of VEON from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. New Street Research lowered shares of VEON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of VEON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $1.80 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. VEON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.14.

Shares of NASDAQ VEON opened at $1.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.36 and a 200 day moving average of $1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.43. VEON has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $2.78.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. VEON had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that VEON will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VEON. FMR LLC increased its position in VEON by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 219,193 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 17,387 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in VEON by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,272,893 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,942,000 after purchasing an additional 17,462 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VEON during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Quilter Plc increased its position in VEON by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 451,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 20,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in VEON by 159.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,792 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 21,392 shares during the period. 22.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of mobile and fixed-line technologies. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless Internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

