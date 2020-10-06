Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Veoneer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Veoneer from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Veoneer from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised Veoneer to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.29.

Shares of VNE opened at $16.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.72. Veoneer has a 12-month low of $5.25 and a 12-month high of $18.08.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $184.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.55 million. Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 29.33% and a negative net margin of 37.71%. As a group, analysts predict that Veoneer will post -4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Veoneer by 361.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 93,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 73,260 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Veoneer by 105.9% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 146,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 75,392 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Veoneer in the second quarter worth $1,579,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Veoneer by 50.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 159,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 53,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Veoneer by 147.0% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 25,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 15,237 shares during the last quarter. 26.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veoneer, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automotive safety electronic products in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. The company provides automotive radars, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), night vision systems, brake control systems, electronic control units, active safety sensors, and controllers; mono-and stereo-vision cameras; and passive safety electronics, such as airbag control units and crash sensors.

