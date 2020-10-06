Veritaseum 24-Hour Volume Hits $639.00 (VERI)

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded 11% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. During the last seven days, Veritaseum has traded up 12.3% against the US dollar. Veritaseum has a market capitalization of $5.82 million and $639.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veritaseum token can now be purchased for about $2.71 or 0.00025298 BTC on popular exchanges including Tokenomy, Fatbtc, LATOKEN and Mercatox.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009342 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00263542 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00037261 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00085649 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.72 or 0.01500599 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00158186 BTC.

About Veritaseum

Veritaseum’s genesis date was April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Veritaseum is veritas.veritaseum.com.

Buying and Selling Veritaseum

Veritaseum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Tokenomy, Mercatox, HitBTC, Fatbtc and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veritaseum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veritaseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

