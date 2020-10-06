Verity & Verity LLC Acquires 1,000 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Verity & Verity LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for 1.9% of Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $8,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,374,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,372,000 after acquiring an additional 23,510 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 18.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 103,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,307,000 after acquiring an additional 15,752 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 4.3% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 2.3% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 55.2% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 523,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,273,000 after acquiring an additional 186,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Amichai Ron sold 8,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.22, for a total transaction of $1,153,426.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,461,854.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 26,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $3,497,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,008,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 236,495 shares of company stock worth $31,419,345. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, 140166 raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.25.

TXN stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.03. 22,657 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,535,478. The firm has a market cap of $131.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.39. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $93.09 and a 1-year high of $148.37.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.70%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

