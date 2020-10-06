Verity & Verity LLC Acquires 2,065 Shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Verity & Verity LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC owned about 0.05% of J M Smucker worth $7,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in J M Smucker by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,317,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,268,000 after acquiring an additional 57,567 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in J M Smucker by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,064,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,157,000 after acquiring an additional 320,925 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in J M Smucker by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,946,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,030,000 after acquiring an additional 66,115 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in J M Smucker by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,835,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,371,000 after acquiring an additional 40,020 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in J M Smucker by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,811,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,700,000 after acquiring an additional 184,206 shares during the period. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SJM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of J M Smucker from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of J M Smucker from $114.00 to $106.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of J M Smucker from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of J M Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.73.

Shares of SJM stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,193. J M Smucker Co has a 52-week low of $91.88 and a 52-week high of $125.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.23.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.70. J M Smucker had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that J M Smucker Co will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total transaction of $359,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,859,963.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,715,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,353 shares of company stock worth $1,105,790. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

