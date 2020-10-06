Verity & Verity LLC Buys 35,712 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Verity & Verity LLC grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,712 shares during the period. OGE Energy comprises 1.7% of Verity & Verity LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Verity & Verity LLC owned approximately 0.12% of OGE Energy worth $7,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 349.5% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 244,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,411,000 after acquiring an additional 189,800 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $867,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 30,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 713.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 249,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,573,000 after acquiring an additional 218,810 shares during the period. 64.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE OGE traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $32.04. The stock had a trading volume of 4,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,170. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $46.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.78 and a 200-day moving average of $31.02.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). OGE Energy had a positive return on equity of 11.22% and a negative net margin of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $503.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be paid a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 9th. This is a boost from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

OGE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. OGE Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

In other news, VP Kenneth R. Grant sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $200,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,538.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

