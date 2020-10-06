Verity & Verity LLC Buys 856 Shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Verity & Verity LLC lifted its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $6,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the second quarter worth about $30,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 80.8% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the second quarter worth about $33,000.

Get DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on DLR. KeyCorp upgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank upgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $174.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Raymond James upgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Edward Jones initiated coverage on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.82.

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.06. The company had a trading volume of 826 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,487,213. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $148.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.52. The stock has a market cap of $40.88 billion, a PE ratio of 53.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.23. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 1-year low of $105.00 and a 1-year high of $165.49.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($1.28). The company had revenue of $993.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.10 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 6.72%. On average, research analysts expect that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.37%.

In other DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.13, for a total transaction of $166,021.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,021.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total value of $3,765,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,765,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 85,636 shares of company stock worth $13,368,140. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

Recommended Story: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.