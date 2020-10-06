Verity & Verity LLC Has $5.03 Million Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Verity & Verity LLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the quarter. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $5,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 56.8% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 30.3% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. CSFB cut their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. TheStreet upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $169.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.92.

NYSE AMP traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $162.85. 2,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 928,474. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $154.64 and a 200-day moving average of $138.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.01 and a 52 week high of $180.85. The stock has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.76.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.94 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 34.48% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John Robert Woerner sold 9,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total transaction of $1,617,493.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,152 shares in the company, valued at $8,871,722.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.