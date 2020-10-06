Verity & Verity LLC Has $6.36 Million Stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

Verity & Verity LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $6,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,044,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,865,000 after buying an additional 452,331 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 300,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,327,000 after buying an additional 16,122 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 100,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,838,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. 81.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on AJG. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America cut Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $117.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, August 21st. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. BofA Securities cut Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.58.

In other Arthur J Gallagher & Co news, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 2,500 shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.14, for a total transaction of $267,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $696,410. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total value of $943,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,087 shares in the company, valued at $551,939.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,030 shares of company stock worth $1,506,910. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

AJG stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.34. 1,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,088,408. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a one year low of $65.09 and a one year high of $109.46.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 10.35%. On average, analysts expect that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

