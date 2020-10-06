Verity & Verity LLC Has $6.76 Million Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Verity & Verity LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,698 shares during the quarter. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $6,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 114.0% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 281.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 63.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Chad Roderick Martin sold 1,548 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $97,524.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TSN traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,258,770. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $42.57 and a one year high of $94.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.62.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.50. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.73.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

