Verity & Verity LLC Purchases 5,821 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Verity & Verity LLC lifted its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,887 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 5,821 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $6,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in 3M by 18.4% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,832 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 5,887 shares during the period. AXA increased its holdings in 3M by 15.4% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 430,552 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $58,775,000 after buying an additional 57,498 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in 3M by 875.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 615,710 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $84,051,000 after buying an additional 552,603 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in 3M by 7.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,002,788 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $136,891,000 after buying an additional 65,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its holdings in 3M by 8.9% during the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 12,226 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

In other 3M news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total transaction of $367,196.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at $1,731,493.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MMM remained flat at $$162.75 during trading on Tuesday. 6,323 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,649,235. The company has a market cap of $93.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $164.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.83. 3M Co has a 52 week low of $114.04 and a 52 week high of $182.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.94.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 46.86%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 21st. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.62%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of 3M from $179.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of 3M from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.23.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

