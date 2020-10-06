VIBE Price Down 7.5% This Week (VIBE)

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 6th. During the last week, VIBE has traded down 7.5% against the dollar. VIBE has a market cap of $3.53 million and $87,547.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIBE token can currently be bought for about $0.0136 or 0.00000127 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00020259 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00042791 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006642 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009358 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $518.95 or 0.04856152 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00057150 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00032381 BTC.

About VIBE

VIBE (CRYPTO:VIBE) is a token. Its launch date was July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for VIBE is www.vibehub.io.

Buying and Selling VIBE

VIBE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIBE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

