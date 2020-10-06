Vident International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:VIDI) Trading 1.7% Higher

Vident International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:VIDI) shares shot up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.28 and last traded at $21.28. 29,547 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 128,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.92.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.32 and a 200-day moving average of $19.90.

Recommended Story: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Vident International Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vident International Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.