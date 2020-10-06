VideoCoin (VID) Price Down 3.1% This Week

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 6th. One VideoCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0710 or 0.00000666 BTC on exchanges including Beaxy, KuCoin and CoinExchange. VideoCoin has a total market capitalization of $10.36 million and approximately $168,973.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, VideoCoin has traded down 3.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001035 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001039 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000078 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

VideoCoin Token Profile

VideoCoin (VID) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 145,923,028 tokens. VideoCoin’s official website is www.videocoin.io. The official message board for VideoCoin is medium.com/videocoin. VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VideoCoin Token Trading

VideoCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, KuCoin and Beaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VideoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VideoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

