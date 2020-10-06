VIDY (VIDY) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $612,054.00

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. One VIDY token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, Bithumb Global, Gate.io and MXC. VIDY has a total market capitalization of $11.49 million and $612,054.00 worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, VIDY has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VIDY alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001389 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020229 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00042781 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006645 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009334 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $514.33 or 0.04800827 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00057144 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00032685 BTC.

About VIDY

VIDY is a token. Its genesis date was July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,437,935,682 tokens. VIDY’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VIDY is vidy.com. VIDY’s official message board is medium.com/@vidycoin. The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling VIDY

VIDY can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, MXC, Gate.io and Bithumb Global. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIDY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VIDY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIDY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.