Virginia National Bankshares (OTCMKTS:VABK) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $24.81

Virginia National Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:VABK)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.81 and traded as high as $24.85. Virginia National Bankshares shares last traded at $24.85, with a volume of 1,446 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.09.

Virginia National Bankshares Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VABK)

Virginia National Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Virginia National Bank that offers a range of commercial banking services. The company operates through four segments: Bank, Sturman Wealth Advisors, VNB Trust and Estate Services, and Masonry Capital. It provides checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other depository services.

