Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Price Target Cut to $24.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VIRT. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Virtu Financial in a research report on Friday, June 19th. BidaskClub cut Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Virtu Financial in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.32.

VIRT stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.20. 2,873 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,518,357. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of -0.39. Virtu Financial has a 1 year low of $14.94 and a 1 year high of $28.59.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $905.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.12 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 14.76%. Virtu Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 141.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Virtu Financial will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.45 per share, with a total value of $2,245,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Virtu Financial by 184.2% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 291,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,063,000 after buying an additional 188,733 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Virtu Financial during the first quarter worth $26,371,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Virtu Financial by 66.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 360,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,510,000 after buying an additional 144,548 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Virtu Financial by 27.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 131,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,101,000 after buying an additional 28,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Virtu Financial by 2.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. 60.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

