Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Sets New 52-Week High at $23.00

Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.00 and last traded at $22.00, with a volume of 2250 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.25.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VSTO. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Aegis began coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 11th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.79.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.01 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $479.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.82 million. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 5.52% and a positive return on equity of 9.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vista Outdoor Inc will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 41,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 112,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 48,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares during the period. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile (NYSE:VSTO)

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.

