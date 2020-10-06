Visteon (NYSE:VC) Now Covered by Berenberg Bank

Analysts at Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Visteon (NYSE:VC) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on VC. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Visteon from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Visteon from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Visteon from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Visteon from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Visteon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.10.

NYSE VC opened at $73.31 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.02. Visteon has a 12 month low of $38.69 and a 12 month high of $105.99.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.34) by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $371.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VC. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Visteon by 1.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 221,481 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,172,000 after buying an additional 3,546 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Visteon by 132.3% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 283,924 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,449,000 after buying an additional 161,708 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Visteon in the second quarter valued at approximately $853,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visteon in the second quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Visteon in the second quarter valued at approximately $632,000.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures cockpit electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities; and audio and infotainment systems that allows vehicle occupants to connect their mobile devices to the system and safely access phone functions, listen to music, stream media, and enable mobile connectivity applications.

