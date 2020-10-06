Vngrd Glbl Liquidity Factor Unt Etf (TSE:VLQ) Shares Down 0.6%

Shares of Vngrd Glbl Liquidity Factor Unt Etf (TSE:VLQ) fell 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$32.40 and last traded at C$32.40. 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 788 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$32.59.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$32.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$30.78.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Vngrd Glbl Liquidity Factor Unt Etf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vngrd Glbl Liquidity Factor Unt Etf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.