Volution Group (LON:FAN) Shares Gap Down to $185.00

Shares of Volution Group PLC (LON:FAN) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $185.00, but opened at $180.00. Volution Group shares last traded at $177.50, with a volume of 18,242 shares.

Several analysts have commented on FAN shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Volution Group in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. started coverage on shares of Volution Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued an “accumulate” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Volution Group in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Volution Group in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 206.25 ($2.70).

The company has a market capitalization of $336.81 million and a P/E ratio of 18.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 165.95 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 168.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ventilation Group and OEM (Torin-Sifan). The company's products include unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units and fan coils; commercial ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

