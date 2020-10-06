VouchForMe Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $25,673.00 (IPL)

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 6th. VouchForMe has a total market capitalization of $255,519.82 and $25,673.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, VouchForMe has traded down 9.7% against the dollar. One VouchForMe token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, HitBTC, IDEX and Coinbe.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009344 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00261033 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00036783 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00085354 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $164.06 or 0.01531710 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000246 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00160251 BTC.

VouchForMe Token Profile

VouchForMe’s launch date was December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 243,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for VouchForMe is vouchforme.co. VouchForMe’s official message board is medium.com/insurepal-blog. VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io.

VouchForMe Token Trading

VouchForMe can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbe, IDEX, Livecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VouchForMe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VouchForMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

