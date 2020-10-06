VOXX International Corp (NASDAQ:VOXX) Major Shareholder Buys $41,600.00 in Stock

VOXX International Corp (NASDAQ:VOXX) major shareholder Beat Kahli bought 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $41,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Beat Kahli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 1st, Beat Kahli acquired 25,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.93 per share, with a total value of $198,250.00.

On Monday, September 28th, Beat Kahli acquired 1,600 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.71 per share, with a total value of $12,336.00.

On Friday, September 25th, Beat Kahli bought 3,576 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $26,820.00.

On Wednesday, September 23rd, Beat Kahli acquired 20,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.74 per share, with a total value of $154,800.00.

On Monday, September 21st, Beat Kahli acquired 50,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.99 per share, with a total value of $399,500.00.

On Friday, September 18th, Beat Kahli purchased 13,552 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.74 per share, with a total value of $104,892.48.

On Wednesday, September 16th, Beat Kahli acquired 34,462 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.09 per share, for a total transaction of $244,335.58.

On Monday, September 14th, Beat Kahli bought 26,641 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.63 per share, for a total transaction of $176,629.83.

On Thursday, September 10th, Beat Kahli acquired 31,097 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.28 per share, for a total transaction of $195,289.16.

On Monday, July 13th, Beat Kahli acquired 150,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.72 per share, for a total transaction of $858,000.00.

Shares of VOXX International stock opened at $8.91 on Tuesday. VOXX International Corp has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $9.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.58. The stock has a market cap of $213.11 million, a PE ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.77.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 10th. The auto parts company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $71.99 million for the quarter. VOXX International had a negative return on equity of 3.55% and a negative net margin of 8.99%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of VOXX International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VOXX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in VOXX International by 108.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 12,526 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in VOXX International during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in VOXX International by 44.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 11,011 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in VOXX International during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in VOXX International during the second quarter worth about $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

About VOXX International

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes automotive, audio, and consumer accessories worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers rear-seat entertainment devices, satellite radio products, automotive security and remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, aftermarket/OE-styled radios, car link-smartphone telematics applications, collision avoidance systems, and location-based services.

