Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) PT Raised to $60.00 at Morgan Stanley

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on VOYA. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Voya Financial from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Voya Financial in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Voya Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.67.

Voya Financial stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.87. 2,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,535,572. Voya Financial has a twelve month low of $29.75 and a twelve month high of $63.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.41.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.66). Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $93.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Voya Financial will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Voya Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Voya Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Voya Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Voya Financial by 255.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Voya Financial by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

