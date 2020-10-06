Waltonchain (WTC) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.23 Million

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. One Waltonchain token can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00003033 BTC on popular exchanges including Cobinhood, Bithumb, OKEx and HitBTC. Waltonchain has a total market cap of $22.63 million and $1.23 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Waltonchain has traded 16% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $346.97 or 0.03239507 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009341 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00047778 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

About Waltonchain

WTC is a token. It was first traded on August 27th, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 69,655,521 tokens. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Waltonchain Token Trading

Waltonchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, Cobinhood, Kucoin, LATOKEN, HitBTC, Huobi, Bithumb, Binance, Allbit, DragonEX, COSS and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

