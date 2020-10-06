Wameja (LON:WJA) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Wameja Limited (LON:WJA) shares were down 0.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 7.30 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.55 ($0.10). Approximately 2,998,863 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 3,299,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.60 ($0.10).

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Wameja in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4.89.

About Wameja (LON:WJA)

Wameja Limited provides telecommunications software solutions to mobile and financial service providers in the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, Europe, Africa, and Central and South America. It provides various transaction services, including digital wallets, commerce, remittance, recharge, rapid service connection, and business analytics.

