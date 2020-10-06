Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) Sets New 1-Year High at $30.50

Shares of Watford Hldg Ltd (NASDAQ:WTRE) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.50 and last traded at $30.35, with a volume of 352 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.70.

A number of research firms have commented on WTRE. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Watford from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Watford from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Watford from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Watford from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Watford from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Get Watford alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $590.64 million, a PE ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.52.

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $9.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.39 by $5.12. Watford had a net margin of 8.38% and a negative return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $331.89 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Watford Hldg Ltd will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WTRE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Watford by 601.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,918 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Watford by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Watford by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Watford in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Watford by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the period. 33.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Watford Company Profile (NASDAQ:WTRE)

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Watford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.