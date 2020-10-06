Waves Price Tops $2.28 (WAVES)

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. Waves has a total market cap of $235.20 million and approximately $29.32 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Waves has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar. One Waves coin can currently be bought for $2.28 or 0.00021275 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Binance and Bittrex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00020431 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010275 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004102 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009275 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00014746 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000414 BTC.

About Waves

Waves is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 103,194,220 coins. Waves’ official website is wavesplatform.com. Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Waves’ official message board is forum.wavesplatform.com. The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Waves Coin Trading

Waves can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Exmo, Bitbns, YoBit, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Binance, COSS, Huobi, Coinrail, Cryptohub, Liqui, Gate.io, Stocks.Exchange, LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Bittrex, HitBTC, BCEX, Indodax, Livecoin, Exrates, Kuna, Coinbe and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waves using one of the exchanges listed above.

