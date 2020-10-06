WAX (WAXP) Tops One Day Volume of $2.79 Million

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 6th. During the last seven days, WAX has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. WAX has a market capitalization of $56.42 million and approximately $2.79 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WAX token can currently be bought for about $0.0415 or 0.00000387 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex, Radar Relay, Bancor Network and Bibox.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009342 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00263542 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00037261 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00085649 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.72 or 0.01500599 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00158186 BTC.

WAX Token Profile

WAX was first traded on October 5th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,706,448,330 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,360,273,277 tokens. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WAX is wax.io. The official message board for WAX is medium.com/wax-io. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WAX

WAX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, IDEX, Tidex, Kyber Network, Radar Relay, Bancor Network, HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bibox, C2CX, Upbit, Kucoin, Huobi, Bittrex and Bithumb. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

