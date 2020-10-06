Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Veritex (VBTX)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Veritex (NASDAQ: VBTX):

10/1/2020 – Veritex was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/28/2020 – Veritex had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

9/23/2020 – Veritex was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/22/2020 – Veritex was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

9/9/2020 – Veritex was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/12/2020 – Veritex was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

Veritex stock traded up $0.65 on Tuesday, hitting $19.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,426. The firm has a market cap of $933.36 million, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.49. Veritex Holdings Inc has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $29.41.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Veritex had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $87.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.10 million. Analysts anticipate that Veritex Holdings Inc will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeff Kesler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $179,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cara Mcdaniel purchased 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.64 per share, for a total transaction of $33,516.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at $33,516. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 6,813 shares of company stock worth $118,383 over the last quarter. 5.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Veritex in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veritex during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Veritex by 214.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 4,253 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Veritex by 75.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Veritex during the second quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

