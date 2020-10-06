Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) to Equal Weight

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on IOVA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Iovance Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.45.

NASDAQ IOVA opened at $32.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.70 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.80 and a 200-day moving average of $31.40. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $17.78 and a 1-year high of $41.49.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.05. Research analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IOVA. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 86.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 191,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,721,000 after acquiring an additional 88,858 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 74.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 248.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 57,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 40,655 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 28.1% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 112,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 24,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth $284,000. 95.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

