Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) Price Target to $8.50

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $13.00 to $8.50 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.47% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Noble Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Noble Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Noble Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. MKM Partners lowered shares of Noble Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Noble Energy from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Noble Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.34.

NBL opened at $8.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.43 and a 200 day moving average of $9.01. Noble Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.73 and a fifty-two week high of $25.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $571.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.97 million. Noble Energy had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Noble Energy will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Noble Energy by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 40,474 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 8,274 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Noble Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $498,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Noble Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Noble Energy by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 721,174 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $6,462,000 after purchasing an additional 24,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in Noble Energy by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,275,494 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $11,428,000 after purchasing an additional 293,444 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

