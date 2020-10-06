Wentworth Resources (LON:WEN) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Shares of Wentworth Resources PLC (LON:WEN) rose 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 17.51 ($0.23) and last traded at GBX 17.25 ($0.23). Approximately 70,989 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 129,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.25 ($0.21).

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wentworth Resources in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 16.98 and a current ratio of 17.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 17.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 18.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.24 million and a PE ratio of 10.78.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.48 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Wentworth Resources’s payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Wentworth Resources Company Profile (LON:WEN)

Wentworth Resources plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of natural gas and other hydrocarbons. Its principal assets include the Rovuma onshore block covering an area of approximately 2,500 square kilometers located in northern Mozambique; and the Mnazi Bay concession covering an area of approximately 756 square kilometers situated in south-eastern Tanzania.

