Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) Price Target Increased to $35.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 47.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Westlake Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.31.

NYSE WLK opened at $67.16 on Tuesday. Westlake Chemical has a 12 month low of $28.99 and a 12 month high of $75.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.58. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 32.78 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 161.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 840,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,087,000 after purchasing an additional 518,844 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 1,790.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 68,010 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 64,412 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth $1,583,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,764 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,762,000 after acquiring an additional 16,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 122,679 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,683,000 after acquiring an additional 47,320 shares in the last quarter. 28.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

