Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) Shares Gap Up to $8.28

Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.28, but opened at $13.30. Westwater Resources shares last traded at $12.18, with a volume of 766,821 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Westwater Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.03 and a 200-day moving average of $1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.87.

Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Westwater Resources, Inc operates as a diversified energy materials development company. It primarily explores for lithium, graphite, uranium, and Vanadium deposits. The company's principal project is the Coosa graphite project covering an area of approximately 41,965 acres situated in east-central Alabama.

