WeTrust (TRST) Market Capitalization Hits $796,108.30

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded up 7.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 6th. WeTrust has a total market cap of $796,108.30 and approximately $638.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WeTrust has traded 15.7% lower against the dollar. One WeTrust token can currently be purchased for about $0.0086 or 0.00000080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020187 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00042890 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006679 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009316 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $522.43 or 0.04866678 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00056865 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00032444 BTC.

About WeTrust

WeTrust (CRYPTO:TRST) is a token. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2017. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 tokens. The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WeTrust’s official message board is medium.com/wetrust-blog. WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. WeTrust’s official website is www.wetrust.io.

Buying and Selling WeTrust

WeTrust can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WeTrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WeTrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

