Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $193.90

Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $193.90 and last traded at $191.59, with a volume of 2166 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $192.99.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WHR. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Longbow Research boosted their target price on Whirlpool from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Whirlpool from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $177.58 and its 200 day moving average is $136.70. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.09.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $1.15. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WHR. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Whirlpool during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Whirlpool by 44.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in Whirlpool by 44.5% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Whirlpool by 33.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 98.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

